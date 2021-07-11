Ex-Wigan Warriors' George Burgess 'signs for new club'
George Burgess' comeback bid in the NRL appears to have moved a step closer.
The Sydney Daily Telegraph is reporting Burgess has signed a two-year deal with St George Illawarra from next season.
The contract is thought to be on a low income with incentives, if the England prop can get back to full fitness from a hip injury.
Burgess decided to leave Wigan earlier this year - 12 months into a three-year deal - after being advised to undergo surgery on his longstanding problem.
His move to the Dragons has not been confirmed by the club or the player.
