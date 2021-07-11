Ex-Wigan Warriors' George Burgess 'signs for new club'

George Burgess consoling Oliver Gildart at the Grand Final

The Sydney Daily Telegraph is reporting Burgess has signed a two-year deal with St George Illawarra from next season.

The contract is thought to be on a low income with incentives, if the England prop can get back to full fitness from a hip injury.

Burgess decided to leave Wigan earlier this year - 12 months into a three-year deal - after being advised to undergo surgery on his longstanding problem.

His move to the Dragons has not been confirmed by the club or the player.