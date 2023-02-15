The new man at the helm of the Robins is someone who wore the famous cherry and white during their playing career.

Willie Peters spent the 2000 season with the Warriors and played in the Grand Final defeat to St Helens, before heading back to Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of his first game as Hull KR coach, he said: “I’m really enjoying being here.

Willie Peters

“The most important thing was for the family to settle in, which they did, nice and early.

“It’s been a long pre-season for the lads, but we’ve enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We went to Tenerife, and we connected there as a group and worked really hard, but it’s now about playing.

Peters during his playing days for Wigan

“For the players coming over here, it can be the best experience of their life if they dive into it and are fully invested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“England is a special place, and for me it was some of the best years of my life when I was here last time.

“I will always remember my time playing here. I really enjoyed my time with Wigan.

“It’s crazy how the fixtures have worked out.

“Everyone knows what a powerhouse club they are, and what they’ll bring, so we are looking forward to that challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You always know what you’re going to get, they’re a quality team and a quality club.

“Matty (Peet) is doing a great job with them and they’ve got some class players.

“Wigan’s strength is their individuals, if you’ve got Bevan French sorted then you’ve got Jai Field, then there’s Liam Marshall.

“There are a number of players there that can hurt you, so we just need to be on our guard and ready for anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I look at the teams this year, it’s very consistent.

“St Helens are the number one team, the bookies have them as favourites, and rightly so, but every club will believe they can make the six.

“We’re no different.

“We see ourselves as a side that should be competing every week, and we want to play the big games at the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad