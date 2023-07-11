News you can trust since 1853
Ex-Wigan Warriors pair join forces to launch mental health and exercise summer camps for kids

Former Wigan Warriors players Stephen Wild and Lee Jewitt have launched a summer camp for kids focusing on mental health and exercise.
By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The retired rugby league pair want to help children enhance their social and emotional skills.

Since hanging up their playing boots, Wild has founded the Mind Body Health gym, while Jewitt has become a counsellor.

On the Mental Health and Exercise Kids Club project, the former of the two ex-Wigan players said: “At our clubs, we strive to provide enriching activities that are both fun and educational for children.

Stephen WildStephen Wild
Stephen Wild
"Our primary focus will be on five key areas: resilience, critical thinking skills, confidence building, self-care, and the connection between a healthy mind and a healthy body.

"Through carefully designed activities, we aim to challenge and develop these areas in a healthy and enjoyable way.

“By participating in our Mental Health and Exercise Kids Club, the children or teens can expect to gain valuable insights into themselves while acquiring practical tools to approach activities and challenges with a positive mindset.

"We believe that this will not only benefit them in their current endeavours but also set a strong foundation for their future well-being.”

Lee JewittLee Jewitt
Lee Jewitt
The summer camps are inclusive to children between the ages of seven to nine, and 10 to 15.

To ensure accessibility for all, the club the club will accept holiday activities and food (HAF) vouchers.

For more information about the Mental Health and Exercise Children's Club, you can email: [email protected]

The summer camps will take place on the following dates:

-July 24-25 (ages 7-9)

-July 26-27 (ages 10-15)

-August 7-8 (ages 7-9)

-August 9-10 (ages 10-15)