Ex-Wigan Warriors prop George Burgess seals NRL return
England forward George Burgess has returned to the NRL after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with St George Illawarra.
The 29-year-old was released by Wigan in February after hip surgery ruled him out for the season.
He has now secured a return to Australia, where twin Thomas plays for South Sydney, until the end of the 2023 season at least.
George Burgess previously made 149 NRL appearances for the Rabbitohs, often alongside his twin and other brothers Sam and Luke.
"George will make a significant contribution to us here at the Dragons on and off the field; his experience and career achievements will only have a positive influence on the development of the younger players currently within our squad," Dragons general manager Ben Haran told the club's official website.