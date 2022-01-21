Five former Wigan Warriors players you may recognise in the Newcastle Thunder squad

A number of current players at Kingston Park formally played in Cherry and White before moving on.
Some are familiar first team names, while others came through the youth academy.
Here are the former Warriors you may recognise:
1. Mitch Clark
Mitch Clark has played for a handful of clubs during his career. The 28-year-old prop started his career with Doncaster, before permanent stints with Bradford Bull, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers. Ahead of the 2020 season, Clark signed for Wigan, but things didn’t go to plan, as he only made 17 appearances for the club. He was released from his contract a year early, which ultimately allowed him to link up with Newcastle.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix
2. Craig Mullen
Wigan youth academy product Craig Mullen has linked up with Newcastle for the 2022 season. He made his first-team debut for the Warriors in 2018, but only managed one further appearance during his time there. Following loan spells with London Skolars, Swinton Lions and Leigh Centurions, he made a move to the latter on a permanent basis. After one season there, he linked up with Newcastle.
Photo: SWpix
3. Jake Shorrocks
Jake Shorrocks might be the most familiar former Wigan player in the Newcastle squad. The youth product made his first team debut in 2015 and went on to make a further 28 appearances for the club. After enjoying a strong breakthrough year, injuries hampered the 26-year-old’s development at times. His time with his hometown club came to an end in 2020, as he joined Newcastle.
Photo: Chris Mangnall/SWpix
4. Nathan Wilde
Nathan Wilde made a good impression during his first season at Kingston Park. The prop linked up with Eamon O’Carroll’s side after spending six years with Wigan in the youth ranks. He was part of the Warriors U19s side that topped the table and won the Grand Final in the Super League Academy competition.
Photo: Ed Syke/SWpixs