Five former Wigan Warriors players you may recognise in the Newcastle Thunder squad

1. Mitch Clark

Mitch Clark has played for a handful of clubs during his career. The 28-year-old prop started his career with Doncaster, before permanent stints with Bradford Bull, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers. Ahead of the 2020 season, Clark signed for Wigan, but things didn’t go to plan, as he only made 17 appearances for the club. He was released from his contract a year early, which ultimately allowed him to link up with Newcastle.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix