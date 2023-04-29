Five Wigan Warriors stars handed their England debuts as Shaun Wane names his side for the mid-season international
Shaun Wane has named his side to take on France in the men’s mid-season international at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Wigan Warriors’ Toby King, Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard and Harry Smith have all been handed their senior England debuts, while Kai Pearce-Paul is also involved.
Here is the full team: Jack Welsby, Ash Handley, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Matty Ashton, George Williams, Harry Smith, Tom Holroyd, Danny Walker, Ethan Havard, Matty Nicholson, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Jez Litten, James Harrison, Ben Currie, Tyler Dupree.