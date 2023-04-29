News you can trust since 1853
Five Wigan Warriors stars handed their England debuts as Shaun Wane names his side for the mid-season international

Shaun Wane has named his side to take on France in the men’s mid-season international at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read

Wigan Warriors’ Toby King, Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard and Harry Smith have all been handed their senior England debuts, while Kai Pearce-Paul is also involved.

Here is the full team: Jack Welsby, Ash Handley, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Matty Ashton, George Williams, Harry Smith, Tom Holroyd, Danny Walker, Ethan Havard, Matty Nicholson, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Jez Litten, James Harrison, Ben Currie, Tyler Dupree.

