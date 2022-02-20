This is the first time in the club has entered a team into the Wheelchair Super League and will face London Roosters at Robin Park in their first game.

There will be seven rounds of fixtures before the competition splits, with the top four teams qualifying for a Super 4 League, which leads to the Grand Final in Autumn.

Sky Sports have already confirmed that they will broadcast the showpiece event at the end of season.

Leeds Rhinos won the competition last year

The bottom three teams will join leading clubs from the Wheelchair RL Championship – with further details to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Martin Coyd OBE, the General Manager of England Wheelchair Rugby League, said: “As we look forward to hosting the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup this autumn, this new structure represents a major step forward for the Wheelchair game.

“To have famous Rugby League names such as Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors joining Halifax Panthers, Hull FC, North Wales Crusaders and the champions Leeds Rhinos is a huge boost for the competition, and further evidence of the growing profile of Wheelchair Rugby League.

“The formation of London Roosters is another exciting development, recognising the strength of Wheelchair Rugby League in the South, and capitalising on our ability to be agile and flexible in ensuring the strongest possible competition, to prepare our leading players for the World Cup challenges that await.

“To have coverage from Sky Sports already confirmed for the Grand Final is another huge lift for everyone involved, and another reminder of the progress that has been made in the last couple of years.

“There is growing strength in depth also, with more teams appearing in different towns and cities, many of them benefiting from the CreatedBy facilities funding secured by the RFL and RLWC2021.”

Wigan will be one of the sides looking to dethrone reigning champions Leeds Rhinos, with Tyson Fury wishing the team good luck in a recent video.

Meanwhile, the Wheelchair Challenge Cup will kick off with a Festival in April, with the Final set for June – and discussions are also advanced for England Wheelchair to play a Mid-Season International to continue their World Cup preparations.

Confirmed fixtures:

March 5/6- London Roosters (H)

March 12/13- Warrington Wolves (H)

March 19/20- Halifax Panthers (A)

April 2/3- North Wales Crusaders (A)

April 23/24- Leeds Rhinos (H)

May 14/15- Bye (A)

May 28/29- Hull (H)