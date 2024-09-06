Former Wigan Warriors assistant coach Lee Briers will return to the Super League competition in 2025.

The 46-year-old has signed a two-year contract with St Helens, linking up with head coach Paul Wellens in an ‘emotional’ return to his former club.

Briers returns to the UK following two seasons in the NRL with Brisbane Broncos, helping the club to the Grand Final in his debut campaign in 2023, falling short to Penrith Panthers.

Lee Briers will join St Helens as an assistant coach under Paul Wellens in 2025

The former star half-back came through the Saints academy ranks as a youngster, and made his debut in a victorious Challenge Cup fixture in February 1997 against Hull.

He was however limited to just six matches, and went on to make his name at Warrington Wolves, with an astonishing 425 appearances, becoming the club’s all-time leading points scorer with 2,586.

Retiring in 2013, the former Wales international began working as a youth coach with the Wolves, before becoming a first-team assistant coach in 2018.

He would later join Wigan Warriors under Matt Peet, winning the 2022 Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before flying out to Brisbane.

On his return to his hometown club, Briers said: “It’s pretty emotional, I’ve got goosebumps and now it’s getting confirmed the hairs on my arms are standing up, I’m genuinely so excited!

"In sport you can be a professional, you can give your all for different clubs and you can have great relationships and bonds – but there is nothing like playing or coaching for your hometown club.

“Me and my family never left the town and for 27 or so years I’ve had to put up with being seen as kind of like the enemy, but now it’s just a surreal moment for me and my family – I can’t wait.

“My conversations with Wello [Paul Wellens] have been everything I thought they would be, in what is a fabulous leader. I’m so excited to work under him, learn from him, and add my bit to make the team where the team should be.”

Briers will also return to Shaun Wane’s England coaching staff for this autumn’s two-match Test series against Samoa on home soil.