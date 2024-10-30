Former Wigan Warriors and Great Britain boss Brian Noble returns to coaching scene with appointment confirmed

By Josh McAllister
Published 30th Oct 2024, 17:44 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 17:52 BST
Brian Noble has been announced as the new head coach of Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2025 Championship campaign.

The prolific figure will take the reins for a second time following a trophy-laden spell in the early 2000s, reaching five straight Grand Finals from 2001 to 2005, winning at Old Trafford on three occasions. He also won a Challenge Cup, and three World Club Challenges.

It was his all-conquering Bulls team of 2003 that completed a historic treble – becoming the first in the Super League era to do so.

He left the club for Wigan Warriors in 2006, and also coached Great Britain on the international scene.

Brian Noble has been appointed as the new Bradford Bulls head coachplaceholder image
Brian Noble has been appointed as the new Bradford Bulls head coach
placeholder image
Noble, who was inducted into Bradford’s Hall of Fame in 2021, returned to the Bulls as a consultant in 2023.

He will take charge following the departure of Eamon O'Carroll, who is expected to join St Helens for next season under Paul Wellens.

“I am really excited, I’ve been a part of what’s been going on behind the scenes for 18 months and you have to say we’re on an upward trajectory,” the 63-year-old said.

“There’s lots that has been done but there’s lots still to do and we need to be careful because there’s lots to lose as well, that’s the reality of it all.

“The only reason I came back to help out initially was on the back of trying to get the Bradford Bulls back to the Super League. That's my only mission. That's my only dream, not only for the people of Bradford, but for the club itself.”

