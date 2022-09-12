Former Wigan Warriors and St Helens scrum-half Matty Smith announces his retirement
Former Wigan scrum-half Matty Smith has announced his retirement from rugby league.
The 35-year-old started his career with St Helens and featured in the 2010 Grand Final.
Following a stint with Salford Red Devils, he arrived at the DW Stadium midway through 2012, and was part of the double winning side in his first full year.
He produced a man of the match winning display in the 2013 Challenge Cup final, claiming the Lance Todd Trophy in the 16-0 victory over Hull FC at Wembley.
Meanwhile, he was also named in the Super League Dream Team that season, featuring alongside three of his Wigan teammates.
During this period, he was also selected for England, playing in the 2014 Four Nations.
Smith departed the Warriors ahead of the 2017 campaign to rejoin St Helens, where he stayed for two seasons.
After a year with Catalans Dragons, which included a loan spell with Warrington Wolves, he finished his playing career in the Championship with Widnes Vikings.