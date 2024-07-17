Former Wigan Warriors boss leads New South Wales to historic State of Origin glory in debut campaign
The Maroons ran out 38-10 winners in Sydney in Game One, with NSW superstar Joseph Suaalii sent off in the early exchanges for his illegal tackle on opposition full-back Reece Walsh.
New South Wales hit back in Game 2 with a 38-18 scoreline, leaving all to play for in Brisbane with the Blues heading into the mouth-watering fixture having lost nine of the last 10 deciders in the Queensland capital.
It was just the third time in 45 years of State of Origin the Blues have won a deciding match in the city, having last won in 2005, and the only other time in 1994.
Maguire, who led Wigan Warriors to Grand Final and Challenge Cup success in 2010 and 2011 respectively, was appointed New South Wales head coach last November for the 2024 series.
“I’m super happy for the players, it was incredible,” he said following Wednesday’s win – the first series triumph for New South Wales since 2021.
“We had a chat (after the game) about where we started to where we are now, it was a pretty special moment.
“It was up there, if not one of the best defensive performances to have Queensland not score (a try).
“They had to work really hard. You look at the team that Queensland have and they have a lot of attacking weapons there, the players just worked really hard for each other.”
