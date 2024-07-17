Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Wigan Warriors head coach Michael Maguire has led New South Wales to one of their greatest State of Origin victories with their first deciding win in Queensland for 19 years with a 14-4 result.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Maroons ran out 38-10 winners in Sydney in Game One, with NSW superstar Joseph Suaalii sent off in the early exchanges for his illegal tackle on opposition full-back Reece Walsh.

New South Wales hit back in Game 2 with a 38-18 scoreline, leaving all to play for in Brisbane with the Blues heading into the mouth-watering fixture having lost nine of the last 10 deciders in the Queensland capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Wigan head coach Michael Maguire has led New South Wales to 2024 State of Origin glory

It was just the third time in 45 years of State of Origin the Blues have won a deciding match in the city, having last won in 2005, and the only other time in 1994.

Maguire, who led Wigan Warriors to Grand Final and Challenge Cup success in 2010 and 2011 respectively, was appointed New South Wales head coach last November for the 2024 series.

“I’m super happy for the players, it was incredible,” he said following Wednesday’s win – the first series triumph for New South Wales since 2021.

“We had a chat (after the game) about where we started to where we are now, it was a pretty special moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was up there, if not one of the best defensive performances to have Queensland not score (a try).

“They had to work really hard. You look at the team that Queensland have and they have a lot of attacking weapons there, the players just worked really hard for each other.”