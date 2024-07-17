Former Wigan Warriors boss leads New South Wales to historic State of Origin glory in debut campaign

By Josh McAllister
Published 17th Jul 2024, 13:14 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 09:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Former Wigan Warriors head coach Michael Maguire has led New South Wales to one of their greatest State of Origin victories with their first deciding win in Queensland for 19 years with a 14-4 result.

The Maroons ran out 38-10 winners in Sydney in Game One, with NSW superstar Joseph Suaalii sent off in the early exchanges for his illegal tackle on opposition full-back Reece Walsh.

New South Wales hit back in Game 2 with a 38-18 scoreline, leaving all to play for in Brisbane with the Blues heading into the mouth-watering fixture having lost nine of the last 10 deciders in the Queensland capital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan Warriors legend Dean Bell happy to see Super League join NRL in Las Vegas ...
Former Wigan head coach Michael Maguire has led New South Wales to 2024 State of Origin gloryFormer Wigan head coach Michael Maguire has led New South Wales to 2024 State of Origin glory
Former Wigan head coach Michael Maguire has led New South Wales to 2024 State of Origin glory

It was just the third time in 45 years of State of Origin the Blues have won a deciding match in the city, having last won in 2005, and the only other time in 1994.

Maguire, who led Wigan Warriors to Grand Final and Challenge Cup success in 2010 and 2011 respectively, was appointed New South Wales head coach last November for the 2024 series.

“I’m super happy for the players, it was incredible,” he said following Wednesday’s win – the first series triumph for New South Wales since 2021.

“We had a chat (after the game) about where we started to where we are now, it was a pretty special moment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was up there, if not one of the best defensive performances to have Queensland not score (a try).

“They had to work really hard. You look at the team that Queensland have and they have a lot of attacking weapons there, the players just worked really hard for each other.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice