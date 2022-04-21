Former Wigan Warriors players who are currently with Salford Red Devils

4. Morgan Escare

France international Morgan Escare joined Wigan in 2017 after starting his career with Catalans Dragons. He was named on the bench for the 2018 Super League Grand Final victory against Warrington Wolves. The 30-year-old left the club in 2020, where he linked up with Salford. So far this season he has been sent on loan to both Wakefield Trinity and Barrow Raiders.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com