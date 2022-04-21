Former Wigan Warriors players who are currently with Salford Red Devils

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to build on the Easter Monday victory against Wakefield Trinity, in what will be their last home game for over a month.
In the last few years, a number of former Wigan players have made the move to the AJ Bell Stadium and now play for the Red Devils.
Here are the former Warriors who are now with Salford:
1. Joe Burgess
Joe Burgess made his debut for Wigan in 2013 and enjoyed an impressive few seasons, which earned him a move to the NRL at the end of 2015. After a brief stint in Australia, he returned to his hometown club, where he remained until 2020. Since then he’s been with the Red Devils.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Greg Burke
Greg Burke started his career with the Warriors. After a series of loan moves, he departed the club permanently in 2016, initially joining Widnes before heading to Salford.
Photo: BERNARD PLATT
3. Jack Wells
Jack Wells was a product of the Wigan academy, and featured a number of times for the first team. He also went on loan to Swinton Lions and Toronto Wolfpack. The 24-year-old joined Salford ahead of the 2021 campaign. Recently he was sent out on loan to Barrow Raiders.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
4. Morgan Escare
France international Morgan Escare joined Wigan in 2017 after starting his career with Catalans Dragons. He was named on the bench for the 2018 Super League Grand Final victory against Warrington Wolves. The 30-year-old left the club in 2020, where he linked up with Salford. So far this season he has been sent on loan to both Wakefield Trinity and Barrow Raiders.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com