Former Wigan Warriors, England and NRL prop George Burgess has landed a new club for the 2025 season, combining playing alongside a coaching role.

The 32-year-old will feature for Noose Pirates in 2025, who play in the local rugby league competition on Australia’s Sunshine Coast.

Burgess retired from the professional ranks in 2022 due to a hip injury, having made more than 150 NRL appearances and winning the 2014 Grand Final with South Sydney Rabbitohs alongside brothers Tom and current Warrington Wolves head coach Sam.

He made just eight appearances for Wigan Warriors in 2020 after an injury-hit Super League stint, and later moved back to Australia.

The prop made a return to the field for Cairns Brothers in the Cairns District Rugby League competition in 2023, and also played for Sydney A-grade team South Eastern Seagulls earlier this year.

Alongside playing for his new Sunshine Coast outfit, Burgess will coach the club’s under-16s team next year.

“We’re excited to have someone of George's experience and calibre involved with the Pirates for season 2025,” said club president Liam Anlezar.

“I’m personally really excited to see him take the reins of our under-16s boys team assisted by club legend Tom Prosser.

“For someone that’s done so much in our great game, to be aligned with our vision and what we’re building as a club is pretty special.”

Burgess, who won 15 caps for England on the international stage across his career, added: “For me it’s very important to stay connected to the game that I have grown and evolved with as a person, It’s more than just a sport for me.

“To be given the opportunity to pass on my teachings to the next generation of footy players is something special.

“I look forward to getting involved in the Noosa community and Pirates rugby league club as a whole and helping wherever I can.”

Earlier in May, Burgess was found not guilty of one charge of sexually touching a woman without her consent at a court in Sydney.

He was cleared of allegations he groped a woman at her home in March 2022, having visited her home to hand over a signed jersey.