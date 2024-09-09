Former Wigan Warriors half-back and 2019 Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner Jackson Hastings has once again been linked with a return to Super League by reports in Australia.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the 28-year-old has been told he is ‘free to look elsewhere’ by current club Newcastle Knights, with a return to Super League the most likely scenario.

The Australian publication states that the Knights will honour his contract for 2025, believed to be worth $800,000, but would prefer to contribute the money to a deal elsewhere.

Jackson Hastings has been linked with a return to Super League for 2025

After being dropped at the start of the 2024 NRL campaign after the club’s losing start, Hastings went on to make 16 appearances this year, scoring three tries, kicking 19 goals and producing 12 assists.

He also played in the New South Wales Cup competition, with seven appearances.

Hastings was previously linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos earlier this season, although the reports were quickly rubbished.

He returned down under ahead of the 2022 season with Wests Tigers after three-and-a-half years in Super League, first with Salford Red Devils where he won the 2019 Man of Steel award, having helped the side reach their first-ever Super League Grand Final.

The Great Britain international then spent two seasons with Wigan, featuring in the 2020 behind-closed-doors Grand Final in Hull and making a total of 46 appearances in cherry and white.

Previously spending time in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles, he switched from Wests Tigers to Adam O’Brien’s Newcastle Knights in 2023, and recently surpassed 100 appearances in the competition.