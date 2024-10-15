Former Wigan Warriors star Cade Cust hoping to prove doubters wrong with latest Super League switch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 26-year-old makes the move after just one year with Salford Red Devils, making 13 appearances and scoring one try under head coach Paul Rowley.
Cust, who began his career in the NRL with Manly Sea Eagles, represented Wigan Warriors for two seasons, winning the 2022 Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Huddersfield Giants. He was also a part of the squad that won the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title the following season.
He will link up with new Hull FC boss John Cartwright at the MKM Stadium, who held the role of assistant coach at the Sea Eagles during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Cust, a former Indigenous All Stars representative, joins Red Devils team-mate and Wigan academy product Amir Bourouh in making the move for the 2025.
“The opportunity to play under Carty (John Cartwright) was a no-brainer for me – when he gave me a call I jumped at it. Now I can’t wait to get started and meet everyone involved within the club,” the playmaker said.
“I feel like I have a few doubters, so getting a chance to prove people wrong is when I thrive and I look forward to setting a tone in pre-season and then into the games ahead.
“I really cannot wait for the two years ahead and playing a part in helping get the club back on track.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.