Former Wigan Warriors youngster signs for Betfred League 1 side Cornwall RLFC

Joe Purcell previously played for Wigan's U19s

Joe Purcell will join the Betfred League 1 club for the forthcoming season after impressing during a recent open player trial.

The 22-year-old, from Widnes, previously played in Wigan’s U19s side, before dropping into the amateur game.

Speaking to Cornwall’s RFLC’s club website, Purcell said: “I’m over the moon and I can’t wait for the adventure. It is a whole new club, starting from the bottom and I can’t wait to be part of the journey.

“The lifestyle in Cornwall looks amazing. I’m buzzing to be moving down here with my girlfriend and start a new life, get cracked into this rugby and spread the word in Cornwall.

“I saw the trial advertised and I saw it as the perfect opportunity. I travelled down for six hours with my dad for the trial, did the trial and fortunately I was offered a contract.”