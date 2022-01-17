Former Wigan Warriors youngster signs for Betfred League 1 side Cornwall RLFC
Cornwall RLFC have announced the signing of a former Wigan Warriors youngster.
Joe Purcell will join the Betfred League 1 club for the forthcoming season after impressing during a recent open player trial.
The 22-year-old, from Widnes, previously played in Wigan’s U19s side, before dropping into the amateur game.
Read More
Speaking to Cornwall’s RFLC’s club website, Purcell said: “I’m over the moon and I can’t wait for the adventure. It is a whole new club, starting from the bottom and I can’t wait to be part of the journey.
“The lifestyle in Cornwall looks amazing. I’m buzzing to be moving down here with my girlfriend and start a new life, get cracked into this rugby and spread the word in Cornwall.
“I saw the trial advertised and I saw it as the perfect opportunity. I travelled down for six hours with my dad for the trial, did the trial and fortunately I was offered a contract.”
Take advantage of our big offer ahead of the new Super League season? Get 30% off a Wigan Today subscription HERE.