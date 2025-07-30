Harvey Wilson in action for Salford Red Devils in 2025

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Harvey Wilson will depart Salford Red Devils at the end of the season to take up a two-year contract with Catalans Dragons.

Wilson becomes Joel Tomkins’ third recruit in the south of France ahead of next season, with the signings of NRL duo Toby Sexton and Solomona Faataape having already been announced by the French club.

The 21-year-old is a product of Wigan’s famed academy, although he never made a first-team appearance for the Warriors.

Wilson linked up with Salford midway through last season. He made his Super League debut last June and has since gone on to make 22 appearances for Paul Rowley’s side, establishing himself in Super League as a young forward with plenty of potential.

The English prop will play out the remainder of the current campaign with Salford before heading to Perpignan on contract until the end of the 2027 season with the Dragons.

"I am really grateful for the opportunity to sign with such a great club,” said Wilson.

"I’m excited to move over there and meet the team and the fans. I can’t wait to get stuck in and do what I can for the club. À bientôt!”

Wilson played his junior rugby for Clock Face Miners, Orrell St James and Siddal before joining Wigan’s Scholarship programme. Whilst in the Warriors’ youth system, he enjoyed time on loan in League 1 with Oldham and in the Championship with Bradford Bulls.

Catalans boss Tomkins, who was recently appointed as the permanent head coach of the Dragons on a deal until the end of 2027, is delighted to have secured the services of Wilson for next season and beyond.

“Harvey will be another exciting addition to our squad,” said Tomkins.

"I know he will raise our standards in training and increase competition for places in every position in the forwards. His versatility will be a big asset for us next season.”

Warriors old-boy Tomkins is undergoing a rebuild with Catalans following a poor campaign this year, with the Dragons sitting ninth in the table, having won just six games from 20 so far.

The Dragons have already made three new additions ahead of next season in the shape of Wilson, Sexton and Faataape, with more expected in the coming months.