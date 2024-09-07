Cade Cust is among six players to have their departures confirmed from Salford Red Devils at the end of 2024

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the departure of six players at the end of the 2024 Super League campaign, including four former Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan academy product duo Oliver Partington and Amir Bourouh will join Catalans Dragons and Hull FC respectively for next season, with four more departures confirmed from Paul Rowley’s squad.

On loan from Warrington Wolves, Wales international prop Gil Dudson will leave the club and is off-contract at the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dudson, 34, made 49 appearances for Wigan from 2012 to 2014, a part of the double-winning squad in 2013 to lift the Challenge Cup trophy and the Super League title.

Former Warriors and Manly Sea Eagles playmaker Cade Cust will also depart the club, expected to make the move to the MKM Stadium alongside 23-year-old hooker Bourouh, as reported by Hull Live.

The 25-year-old won the Challenge Cup under Matt Peet in 2022, and was a part of the squad that won the Grand Final in 2023.

Andrew Dixon and Adam Sidlow will also depart the Red Devils.