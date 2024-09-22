Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 Super League Dream Team has been announced, with four stars from Wigan Warriors selected after the Cherry and Whites claimed back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time.

Matt Peet’s side are now just 80 minutes from a return to Old Trafford for the Super League Grand Final, with a semi-final tie on Saturday, October 5 at the Brick Community Stadium.

Finishing this season at the top of the try-scoring charts with 27, in-form Liam Marshall has been named alongside 20-year-old back-rower Junior Nsemba - two of Wigan’s debutants in this year’s Dream Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England centre Jake Wardle is the only member of the 2023 Dream Team to retain his place, and his international and club team-mate Luke Thompson is the only other player to have previously been selected - with St Helens in 2019.

Junior Nsemba has been named in this year's Super League Dream Team

Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR also have representatives in this year’s Dream Team.

The players will be presented with their shirts by Paul Sculthorpe MBE, the two-time Man of Steel who was recently inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame, at a media event on Monday.

“I’ll be honoured to present the players with their Dream Team jerseys,” said Sculthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a reflection of outstanding form all through the Super League season, and it’s great to see that recognised. We’re lucky to be able to watch these guys week in week out, and now going into the play-offs.”

Super League 2024 Dream Team:

Matt Dufty (Warrington), Matty Ashton (Warrington), Nene Macdonald (Salford), Jake Wardle (Wigan), Liam Marshall (Wigan), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Marc Sneyd (Salford), Matty Lees (St Helens), Danny Walker (Warrington), Luke Thompson (Wigan), Rhyse Martin (Leeds), Junior Nsemba (Wigan), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR).