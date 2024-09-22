Four Wigan Warriors stars named in 2024 Super League Dream Team
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Matt Peet’s side are now just 80 minutes from a return to Old Trafford for the Super League Grand Final, with a semi-final tie on Saturday, October 5 at the Brick Community Stadium.
Finishing this season at the top of the try-scoring charts with 27, in-form Liam Marshall has been named alongside 20-year-old back-rower Junior Nsemba - two of Wigan’s debutants in this year’s Dream Team.
England centre Jake Wardle is the only member of the 2023 Dream Team to retain his place, and his international and club team-mate Luke Thompson is the only other player to have previously been selected - with St Helens in 2019.
Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR also have representatives in this year’s Dream Team.
The players will be presented with their shirts by Paul Sculthorpe MBE, the two-time Man of Steel who was recently inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame, at a media event on Monday.
“I’ll be honoured to present the players with their Dream Team jerseys,” said Sculthorpe.
“It’s a reflection of outstanding form all through the Super League season, and it’s great to see that recognised. We’re lucky to be able to watch these guys week in week out, and now going into the play-offs.”
Super League 2024 Dream Team:
Matt Dufty (Warrington), Matty Ashton (Warrington), Nene Macdonald (Salford), Jake Wardle (Wigan), Liam Marshall (Wigan), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Marc Sneyd (Salford), Matty Lees (St Helens), Danny Walker (Warrington), Luke Thompson (Wigan), Rhyse Martin (Leeds), Junior Nsemba (Wigan), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR).
