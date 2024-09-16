Gallery: 13 fan pics as Wigan Warriors dominate rivals Leeds Rhinos at the Brick

By Josh McAllister
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:59 GMT
Wigan Warriors thumped rivals Leeds Rhinos 38-0 at the Brick Community Stadium in the penultimate round of the regular Super League campaign, taking one step closer to retaining the League Leaders’ Shield.

Here are 13 of the best pictures from inside the ground on Friday evening.

Warriors fans v Leeds Rhinos

Photo: Dean Williams

Warriors fans v Leeds Rhinos

Photo: Dean Williams

Warriors fans v Leeds Rhinos

Photo: Dean Williams

Warriors fans v Leeds Rhinos

Photo: Dean Williams

