Gallery: 17 of the best pics from Ashton Bears' recent fun day in the sunshine

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 31st Jul 2025, 14:40 BST
Photographer A.M. Standish was in and among the crowd at Ashton Bears’ fun day on July 12, with plenty of families enjoying their time in the sunshine.

The Bears enjoyed a successful fun day on July 12, with hundreds turning up to help raise funds for the famed community rugby league club. Let’s take a look at some of the best pics from the day, shall we? All images are courtesy of A.M. Standish.

Ashton Bears fun day (July 12, 2025) Photo: A.M. Standish

Ashton Bears fun day (July 12, 2025) Photo: A.M. Standish

Ashton Bears fun day (July 12, 2025) Photo: A.M. Standish

Ashton Bears fun day (July 12, 2025) Photo: A.M. Standish

