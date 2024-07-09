Gallery: 18 epic pics from Las Vegas launch event with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves in Manchester

By Josh McAllister
Published 9th Jul 2024, 18:35 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 18:58 BST
Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves confirmed their Las Vegas fixture at an event held at Manchester’s Hard Rock Cafe on Tuesday morning.

Here are some of the best pictures from across the morning...

1. Wolfie the Warrington Wolves mascot and Max the Wigan Warriors mascot pose with Sky Sports presenter Brian Carney

.Photo: Steve Flynn

2. Wigan Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski before the launch of the Super League in Vegas press conference

.Photo: Steve Flynn

3. Bevan French during the launch of the Super League in Vegas media event

.Photo: Steve Flynn

4. Bevan French and Matt Peet pose for a photo with Max the Warriors mascot

.Photo: Steve Flynn

