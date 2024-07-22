Gallery: 20 of the best fan pics from Wigan Warriors' trip to Hull FC

By Josh McAllister
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:01 BST
Dean Williams was at the MKM Stadium to capture some of the best fan pics as Wigan Warriors fell short against Hull FC.

The 24-22 result ended Wigan’s winning run, but the Super League leaders will look to bounce back immediately with a home tie against Warrington Wolves this Friday.

.

1. Warriors fans at Hull

. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
.

2. Warriors fans at Hull

. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
.

3. Warriors fans at Hull

. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
.

4. Warriors fans at Hull

. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hull FCWarrington WolvesWiganSuper League
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice