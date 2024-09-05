Gallery: 25 great Central Park pics to celebrate anniversary of farewell

By Josh McAllister
Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 15:25 BST
Wigan said farewell to Central Park 25 years ago today, with a sell-out crowd against St Helens and a 28-20 home victory.

It was a day short of 97 years after the first game played at the ground in 1902, later moving to the newly-named the Brick Community Stadium in 1999.

Here are some of the best pictures from the archives…

1. Wigan bid farewell to a packed Central Park

. Photo: Simon Wilkinson

2. Legends Billy Boston and Tom Van Vollenhoven renew their wing rivalry from their Wigan and St Helens playing days at Central Park when the South African paid a holiday visit

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Wigan enter the Central Park pitch for the last time

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. The last Wigan team to play at Central Park

. Photo: Frank Orrell

