Gallery: 25 great Central Park pics to celebrate anniversary of farewell

It was a day short of 97 years after the first game played at the ground in 1902, later moving to the newly-named the Brick Community Stadium in 1999.
Here are some of the best pictures from the archives…
1 / 7
It was a day short of 97 years after the first game played at the ground in 1902, later moving to the newly-named the Brick Community Stadium in 1999.
Here are some of the best pictures from the archives…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.