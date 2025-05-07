Gallery: The Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses in rugby league action

With thanks to the Ince club’s vice chair, Dean Kenny, for sharing the gallery of pictures, documenting the rise of women’s rugby league with the Pantheresses.
Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club’s section of the Pantheresses have gone from starting with just three players in April 2023 to a thriving community of more than 100 players across five teams.
