Dean Kenny

Gallery: The Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses in rugby league action

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 08:39 BST

Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club’s section of the Pantheresses have gone from starting with just three players in April 2023 to a thriving community of more than 100 players across five teams.

With thanks to the Ince club’s vice chair, Dean Kenny, for sharing the gallery of pictures, documenting the rise of women’s rugby league with the Pantheresses.

1. Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses

Dean Kenny

Photo Sales

2. Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses

Dean Kenny

Photo Sales

3. Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses

Dean Kenny

Photo Sales

4. Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses

Dean Kenny

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CommunitySport
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice