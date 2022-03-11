Catalans first Super League game took place on February 11 2006

Wigan Warriors: Who played in the first-ever Super League game against Catalans Dragons?

Wigan Warriors take on last year’s Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons in Perpignan this weekend.

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 11th March 2022, 12:30 pm

The trip to the South of France has become a normal part of the schedule for Super League teams, since the club joined the competition more than 15 years ago.

Wigan were the first club to face them in February 2006.

The game took place at the Stade Aime Giral, and it was one to forget for Ian Millward’s side, as they lost 38-30.

Here is the Wigan team from that day:

1. Fullback: Chris Ashton

Chris Ashton played for Wigan between 2005 and 2007, before switching codes to rugby union, where he has gone on to be an England international.

Photo: WILL JOHNSTON/SWPIX.COM

2. Wing: Mark Calderwood

Mark Calderwood joined Wigan from Leeds Rhinos in 2006, remaining at the club for three seasons.

Photo: Dave Winter/SWpix.com

3. Centre: Pat Richards

Pat Richards will go down as a true Wigan legend, due to him being a key part of the club's success in the early 2010s. Before the Super League and Challenge Cup titles, his career with the Warriors started with the game in Perpignan.

Photo: ALEX BROADWAY/SWPIX.COM

4. Centre: David Vaealiki

New Zealander David Vaealiki joined Wigan in 2005 from Parramatta Eels, staying for three seasons before departing for Manly, where he finished his career.

Photo: Chris Mangnall / SWPix

