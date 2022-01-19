George Williams discusses how he reacted to online abuse from Wigan Warriors fans after joining Warrington Wolves

George Williams

The 27-year-old made the move back to Super League in July, after departing Canberra Raiders.

His decision sparked some fury and a negative reaction, which he recently discussed on the Through The Wire Podcast.

He said: “You have that many trolls online and if I tweet about rugby, they can reply whatever they want, but then I tweeted about darts the other day and a man replied calling me a snake. Just like grow up, you are someone’s dad or someone’s uncle.

“One time I was disappointed, my girlfriend got abused when I left Australia. Call me whatever, but she was getting called bad things and it doesn’t sit well and it becomes personal.”

“Everyone knows you look after your family, but people are low and sad. I had to say to her don’t take it personally and that it’s my problem.

“She was alright about it, and it probably bothered me more than it bothered her.”

“I don’t get down about it, Sam Tomkins is probably the most abused player when he goes to another away ground, and I was speaking to him about it.

“He said to me no matter what you get called on social media they will never say it to your face and it’s so true.”

Williams still happily looks back at his time with Wigan, despite the actions of some of the fans online.

“I love Wigan Warriors and I’m so grateful I got to play for them so many times and win trophies for them. I’ve seen tweets before saying I’m not welcome in Wigan but I walk round there every day.

“The majority of people are good but there’s still a small minority giving it out on online.”