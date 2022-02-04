The 27-year-old, who now plays for Warrington, is hoping to be part of Shaun Wane’s side.

Williams was handed his Wigan debut by the now England boss in 2013, and hopes to play under him again this autumn.

He said: “It’s something that’s always in the back of my mind and I know the other England lads will want to play in a World Cup on home soil. I’m looking forward to this year and hopefully I can be in that team.

Shaun Wane and George Williams

“I’ve not spoken to Shaun Wane too much recently, but I’ve caught up with him a couple of times over the phone and he’s just really excited. He’ll be itching, because Covid has meant he’s only been able to coach games, so he’ll be gutted about that.

“He’s a tough taskmaster but I’m used to him because I had him for a fair while and I know what he expects.”

Williams departed Wigan in 2019 when he moved to Canberra Raiders in the NRL.

Despite his time in Australia coming to an earlier than expected end, he would still encourage other English players to give it a go.

“I always say to people, do it, because it’s probably the best thing I ever did. As a man more than anything, I grew up, just by moving away from my hometown to see something different. I think more and more players will go over,” he added.

“It’s good for our international side in the long run to have players in the NRL. I went over to do the three years that I signed, but obviously that wasn't meant to be. I went to challenge myself and I’m so pleased I did it.”