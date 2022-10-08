News you can trust since 1853
George Williams says captaining England is the 'pinnacle' of his career so far

George Williams says it was an “unbelievable” experience to captain England.

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 12:00 pm - 1 min read

The former Wigan Warriors scrum-half wore the armband in the 50-0 victory over Fiji at the AJ Bell Stadium, with Sam Tomkins missing the final fixture ahead of the Rugby League World Cup.

Williams states leading his country out is one of the biggest highlights of his career so far.

He said: “I was quite blown away when Waney (Shaun Wane) told me I was going to be captain, it was a massive day for me and my family.

George Williams captained England against Fiji

"You obviously want to play rugby and do good things, but captaining England is the pinnacle, and will probably be the best thing I do in my career.

"It was unbelievable for me.

"I’ve not played for four or five weeks, which is a long time, so it was good to get some minutes in with the lads I’ve not played with before.”

