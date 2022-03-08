Wigan Warriors: Georgia Wilson discusses the growth of women's rugby league ahead of the new season

The winger is pleased with the enhanced coverage of the sport and how it is following in the footsteps of the likes of cricket and football.

Wilson hopes the fact that more people are able to watch women’s rugby league will lead to an increase in fans.

She said: “It’s getting bigger and better. The standard is increasing and the game is progressing, it’s exciting to see. Hopefully if people watch they’ll think ‘wow that’s amazing, I’ll go and watch a game at the World Cup.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia Wilson believes women's rugby league is getting bigger and better

“It has been a slow process in rugby but recently in the last year it has got so much better, and there’s so much coverage.

“The St Helens game this weekend is on BBC iPlayer, and more matches will be on Sky and YouTube this year. It’s just another way to showcase women’s rugby.

“The spectator levels are just getting higher at the big games, with supporters of rugby league turning up. A lot of people have been really impressed with the standard and how good it is.

“We need to get rid of that stereotypical view that it’s not up to the men’s standard, because there are some really big hits and really good plays.

Georgia Wilson in action last season

“The passion is there with the girls, we do it because we love it, being paid would be a bonus but that’s not why we do it. You make friends for life doing it.

“We’re a really inclusive sport and it’ll be really good to have all World Cups on at the same time and on a high platform in this country, so we can get support behind us all.

“Women’s sport is just getting better. It’s nice to see other sports, like cricket and football, where the girls are getting paid.

“When I was younger I never thought about playing rugby ever. I played loads of sports in my teens like hockey and football, so when I went to uni I thought I would give rugby a try because my dad was always into it.

“I’ve not looked back since, and other girls I speak to now say ‘I could never play rugby, do you not get scared?’

“But the adrenaline rush you’ve got in a game you don’t even think about the contact, and you’ve got to put that forward to girls who have never played before. I think it’s amazing now that some of the Super League and England girls are role models.

“It’s quite nice to see young girls buying a shirt with your name on the back or wanting to get a photo with you after a game. I’m a sports coach, and some of the girls come and say if they’ve watched a game.

“It’s really amazing to know that they are looking up to us and want to be like us in the future.”

Wilson, who comes from Cumbria, initially started playing rugby union while she was studying at UCLAN before attending the 2018 trials at Wigan.

She admits that at first she wasn’t sold on playing rugby league, due to not knowing much about it, and nearly didn’t attend the session in which led to her being first selected for the squad.

“I originally wasn’t going to go,” she added.

“Friends that are into rugby league and my partner said I should go and give it a try, but I wasn’t too keen because I had no idea what it was about.

“It was probably a bit embarrassing because I didn’t know what I was doing, but I got selected and that was the start of it for me. I’m still here now loving it.

“The athleticism got me to where I wanted to be, obviously I fit in due to being able to catch the ball and run. Being out on the wing gave me an opportunity to learn as we played.”

Wigan Warriors get their 2022 campaign started this weekend, as they take on Bradford Bulls in their opening Challenge Cup game at the Odsal Stadium.

This is the first of three group games, before the knock out stages of the competition gets underway.

The final this year takes place at Elland Road on May 7, as part of a triple-header, that also includes the men’s semi-finals on the same day.

Unlike previous years, the Women’s Challenge Cup takes place in its entirety ahead of the Super League season, which starts a week later on May 15.

“I’m really excited, it’s been a tough pre-season for the girls, we are just looking forward to getting out there now,” said Wilson.

“Bradford will be a tough test for us, but we’re all buzzing and raring to go.

“We’ve unfortunately not got to the final of the Challenge Cup yet, but it’s something we are aiming to do. We’re all keen on doing it and will give it our all. This season will be a tough season for us, we’re with all the top teams in the league.

“I’m looking forward to being able to focus on it before the rest of the season starts.”