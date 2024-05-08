Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The half-back picked up the maximum points for his performance in the 30-8 victory over Catalans Dragons during Super League Round 10.

Smith, 24, maintained a 100% record from the kicking tee with five from five, including converting his own four-pointer with a solo chip and chase effort in front of the south stand.

It was his second try of the season, having opened his campaign in the 40-12 victory over Leigh Leopards.

Meanwhile, rising back-rower Junior Nsemba impressed once again to pick up two more points, taking the 19-year-old’s tally to eight for the campaign – the most of any Wigan player.

Catalans Dragons playmaker Jayden Nikorima received the final point from last Thursday’s clash.

Overall, Patrick Mago has the second-most points at the Warriors with six.