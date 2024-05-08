Harry Smith earns first Man of Steel points of Super League season

Harry Smith has received his first Man of Steel points of the Super League season following the latest round of action.
By Josh McAllister
Published 8th May 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 12:36 BST
The half-back picked up the maximum points for his performance in the 30-8 victory over Catalans Dragons during Super League Round 10.

Smith, 24, maintained a 100% record from the kicking tee with five from five, including converting his own four-pointer with a solo chip and chase effort in front of the south stand.

Wigan Warriors half-back Harry Smith has picked up his first Man of Steel points of the season
It was his second try of the season, having opened his campaign in the 40-12 victory over Leigh Leopards.

Meanwhile, rising back-rower Junior Nsemba impressed once again to pick up two more points, taking the 19-year-old’s tally to eight for the campaign – the most of any Wigan player.

Catalans Dragons playmaker Jayden Nikorima received the final point from last Thursday’s clash.

Overall, Patrick Mago has the second-most points at the Warriors with six.

Kaide Ellis has four, while reigning champion Bevan French only has a single point to date.

