Harry Smith earns first Man of Steel points of Super League season
The half-back picked up the maximum points for his performance in the 30-8 victory over Catalans Dragons during Super League Round 10.
Smith, 24, maintained a 100% record from the kicking tee with five from five, including converting his own four-pointer with a solo chip and chase effort in front of the south stand.
It was his second try of the season, having opened his campaign in the 40-12 victory over Leigh Leopards.
Meanwhile, rising back-rower Junior Nsemba impressed once again to pick up two more points, taking the 19-year-old’s tally to eight for the campaign – the most of any Wigan player.
Catalans Dragons playmaker Jayden Nikorima received the final point from last Thursday’s clash.
Overall, Patrick Mago has the second-most points at the Warriors with six.
Kaide Ellis has four, while reigning champion Bevan French only has a single point to date.
