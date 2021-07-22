Harry Smith hoping to remain on kicking duties for Wigan Warriors

Harry Smith is hoping to cling onto the Wigan goal-kicking duties... even when Zak Hardaker is back fit.

By Phil Wilkinson
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 9:13 am
Harry Smith
The halfback says he enjoys the responsibility since taking over when Hardaker was suspended and subsequently injured.

“I’ve kicked all the way through as a kid and in the academy,” said Smith. “It managed to fall that when Zak unfortunately got banned and injured... but I like kicking and hopefully may it continue if I keep performing.”

That decision may be influenced by whether the 21-year-old is starting matches – something he has been doing regularly in recent weeks.

He has played every match this year and taken a bigger role in recent weeks, when Jackson Hastings has covered the full-back role.

“I’m definitely gaining confidence and each week I’m learning, and hopefully that’s showing on the pitch and I can keep my spot,” said the academy-product.

“Hopefully I’ll start a lot more games than I play off the bench. I know there’s pressure on me to keep my spot and I have to perform well.”

Wigan host Wakefield Trinity tomorrow night seeking their third successive win.

They drew a line under a five-game losing streak to register back-to-back victories – both against Huddersfield – and will be fancied to edge out Trinity in front of a DW Stadium crowd which has no Covid-restrictions.

“You could say it was a relief (to win) but during that run of losses we spoke about trusting each other and not really listening to the outside, which I think we’ve done well,” said Smith.

“I found it quite easy to focus on what I need to do and improve on, and speak to the people I want to take advice from like the coaches and a few senior players.”

