Harry Smith hoping to remain on kicking duties for Wigan Warriors

Harry Smith

The halfback says he enjoys the responsibility since taking over when Hardaker was suspended and subsequently injured.

“I’ve kicked all the way through as a kid and in the academy,” said Smith. “It managed to fall that when Zak unfortunately got banned and injured... but I like kicking and hopefully may it continue if I keep performing.”

That decision may be influenced by whether the 21-year-old is starting matches – something he has been doing regularly in recent weeks.

He has played every match this year and taken a bigger role in recent weeks, when Jackson Hastings has covered the full-back role.

“I’m definitely gaining confidence and each week I’m learning, and hopefully that’s showing on the pitch and I can keep my spot,” said the academy-product.

“Hopefully I’ll start a lot more games than I play off the bench. I know there’s pressure on me to keep my spot and I have to perform well.”

Wigan host Wakefield Trinity tomorrow night seeking their third successive win.

They drew a line under a five-game losing streak to register back-to-back victories – both against Huddersfield – and will be fancied to edge out Trinity in front of a DW Stadium crowd which has no Covid-restrictions.

“You could say it was a relief (to win) but during that run of losses we spoke about trusting each other and not really listening to the outside, which I think we’ve done well,” said Smith.