Matty Peet’s side travel to Craven Park to face Hull KR in their opening game of the campaign on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 1pm).

Smith states after a strong pre-season, the Warriors are ready to show what they’ve been working on.

He said: “There’s a lot of excitement at this moment in time.

Harry Smith

“We've had a good pre-season, and a long one, but it’s what we do so we can enjoy the games.

“We want to look sharp. We’ve done bits to make ourselves better from last year.

“The two new additions have been brilliant and have brought a lot of energy to the team, so there is a good balance in the camp.

“A good start is important, and one we will look to build on to gain confidence from.

“Hull KR have a new coach and a few new players.

“We are used to that Tony Smith style of unpredictability, but now they might be a bit more systematic.

“It’s a bit of the unknown for us, but we’ve seen a few things that we know they will try to do.

“It’ll be a great atmosphere and hopefully a great day for rugby, where both teams can put on a show.

“If we put our right foot forward, then it will be a good day at the office.”

Saturday’s game between Wigan and the Robins is being broadcast live on Channel 4.

“It’s brilliant,” Smith added.

“We need as many people as possible to big the game up.

“If the partnership with Channel 4 continues and we get as many viewers as possible then it’s brilliant for the game and brilliant for ourselves to show what we can do.

