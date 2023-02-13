Harry Smith says he wants to take the opportunity of being Wigan Warriors' number seven with both hands

The 23-year-old has been handed the jersey ahead of the upcoming campaign, and is now determined to take the opportunity with both hands.

Smith states he’s put the work in for years to get where he is now, but wants to improve further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I want to work on being more consistent in games and playing well for longer periods, not drifting in and out.

Harry Smith

“I want to push on and keep working hard.

“It gives me confidence speaking to the staff and the players around me, knowing they’ve got the trust in me to do that job for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That really helps me to show what I can do.

“My aim when I came to Wigan when I was 14 was to get the number seven, and now I’ve done that I’ve got to take it with both hands and enjoy it.

“I was buzzing when Matty (Peet) told me, telling my family and everyone like that, so I was really happy.

“The hard work that you’ve put in as a kid to work your way up is really important to get where you want to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To come through this club with a few young lads who are the same age as me, leading them and then playing at this level, makes it even better.”

Smith admits he’s been fortunate to be coached by some of the greats of his position.

“Last year Lee (Briers) did a lot for me, and Tommy (Leuluai) as well,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we’ve transitioned well between the two, because there’s the same philosophies and we know how we want to play.

“It’s been smooth for Tommy and us as the spine.

“The relationship with him hasn’t changed, but I think it’ll go to the next level.

“It’s more of the same, just with a bit more detail and we sit down with him for a bit longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He can talk me through what he wants and what he sees.”