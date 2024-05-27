Harvie Hill and Mike Cooper ‘always in the mix’ as Wigan Warriors boss faces selection headache for Wembley
Post-match, head coach Matt Peet insisted the pair were already in his thinking for the Challenge Cup Final later in June irrespective of their performances at the Salford Community Stadium.
The forward duo came into Wigan’s match day 17 for the suspended Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis, with Cooper starting at front-row against the Red Devils and young Hill featuring from the interchange bench.
The Super League fixture marked 35-year-old Cooper’s first since the defeat to Hull KR at Craven Park, while it was academy product Hill’s return to senior action for the first time since the 36-14 home win over Castleford Tigers in April.
Wigan will travel to Warrington Wolves for Super League Round 13 before facing the same opponents under the famous arch in the Challenge Cup Final, with Peet embracing a selection headache for the showdown on June 8.
“They (Cooper and Hill) were in the mix anyway,” Peet said.
“They’re both excellent players. I’ve mentioned it a few times that they’re at different ends of their careers and have similar attributes in a lot of ways.
“It was a game where the middle unit had to concentrate a lot and you got challenged with a lot of smart play, intelligent play and off-the-cuff play and our concentration levels were good.
“Those two were as good as anyone else.”
Head coach Peet continued to praise the club’s strength in depth, with Walters and Ellis available for the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium, while Ireland international Liam Byrne has now also served his two-match suspension.
The Wigan boss said: “It’s a strength of ours, isn’t it?
“A lot of people say to me that it’s a difficult position to be in, to have depth in those positions and competition. But you need it for the year.
“If there’s one position you get tested, it’s in the forward pack and the lads are all competing, but they’re working together.
“They have fun together and they’re a pleasure to coach.
“They all have slightly different skill sets, but the chemistry is good. Sometimes it’s a matter of certain players for certain games.”
