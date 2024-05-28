Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors starlet Harvie Hill admits he wants to give his head coach a selection headache ahead of the trip to Wembley in less than a fortnight's time.

The academy product impressed with his first-team opportunity in the recent 26-6 victory over Salford Red Devils, marking his first senior minutes since the home win over Castleford Tigers earlier in April.

Hill, 20, has made nine appearances so far this season in all competitions, including his first start in the Battle of the Borough victory at the Leigh Sports Village in April.

Rising Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill returned to first-team action against Salford Red Devils

He also featured from the bench in the record-equalling World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers as the club claimed their fifth title.

“I’m happy to be back, I’ve missed it a bit,” Hill said.

“I’ve been eager each week and I’m definitely happy to be back.

“It’s frustrating, but with a middle like ours, I need to be frustrated to get in.

“We’ve got a great middle and it’s only going to make me better and make me train harder, which is good for the team and good for me.

“Everyone knows how good our squad is at the moment.

“You can tell in training that everyone is digging in and everyone is having a go. It’s making us better.”

Reigning Super League champions Wigan will face Warrington Wolves in a top of the table clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium before the two in-form sides prepare to do battle at Wembley in the Challenge Cup Final.

As things stand, Warriors head coach Matt Peet will have all but Willie Isa available for selection for both games, with Liam Byrne, Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis all returning from their respective suspensions.

And Hill wants to add his name to the mix for the showdown at the national stadium on June 8.

He said: “It’s not my decision, but I can focus on myself and train hard. If I get an opportunity and play well next week, that's all I can do.