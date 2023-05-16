News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS

Here is how Wigan Warriors became Challenge Cup champions in 2022- in pictures

Wigan Warriors are the current reigning champions of the Challenge Cup.

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th May 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:15 BST

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping for another strong run in the competition this season following their success in 2022.

They start their defence on Saturday afternoon, with a trip to Headingley to take on Leeds Rhinos (K.O. 2.30pm).

Here is how the Warriors won the Challenge Cup last year:

Peet’s side took on Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium in last season’s sixth round.

1. Wigan Warriors 20-0 Salford Red Devils (Sixth round)

Peet’s side took on Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium in last season’s sixth round. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Liam Byrne and Liam Marshall claimed tries within four minutes of each other during the first half, while John Bateman went over after the break in the 20-0 victory.

2. Wigan Warriors 20-0 Salford Red Devils (Sixth round)

Liam Byrne and Liam Marshall claimed tries within four minutes of each other during the first half, while John Bateman went over after the break in the 20-0 victory. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The Warriors overcame Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue in their quarter-final tie last season.

3. Wakefield Trinity 6-36 Wigan Warriors (Quarter-finals)

The Warriors overcame Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue in their quarter-final tie last season. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
It was a close first half, with Wigan only leading 12-6 after tries from Jai Field and Ethan Havard.

4. Wakefield Trinity 6-36 Wigan Warriors (Quarter-finals)

It was a close first half, with Wigan only leading 12-6 after tries from Jai Field and Ethan Havard. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Leeds RhinosHeadingley