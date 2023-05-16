Here is how Wigan Warriors became Challenge Cup champions in 2022- in pictures

Wigan Warriors are the current reigning champions of the Challenge Cup.
Matty Peet’s side will be hoping for another strong run in the competition this season following their success in 2022.
They start their defence on Saturday afternoon, with a trip to Headingley to take on Leeds Rhinos (K.O. 2.30pm).
Here is how the Warriors won the Challenge Cup last year:
1. Wigan Warriors 20-0 Salford Red Devils (Sixth round)
Peet’s side took on Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium in last season’s sixth round. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Liam Byrne and Liam Marshall claimed tries within four minutes of each other during the first half, while John Bateman went over after the break in the 20-0 victory. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Wakefield Trinity 6-36 Wigan Warriors (Quarter-finals)
The Warriors overcame Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue in their quarter-final tie last season. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
It was a close first half, with Wigan only leading 12-6 after tries from Jai Field and Ethan Havard. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com