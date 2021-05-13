How Bevan French plans to make up for missing Wigan Warriors' pre-season

Bevan French made a two-try return to action this year

The 25-year-old missed Wigan’s pre-season training after being given more time to spend with an ill family member in Australia.

He trained on his own during that spell and while he managed to maintain his strength, speed and fitness, he didn’t feel he made the improvements he wanted.

To combat that, he plans to cram in extra training throughout the campaign under the watchful eye of Wigan’s head of performance, Ian Bentley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve been doing pre-seasons since I was 17 so I had an understanding of what to do on my own, but I still felt a bit underdone when I got back,” said former Parramatta speedster French, who made a two-try return to action against Castleford last month.

“I thought I was coming back in good shape but the boys were so fit... I was okay in training but that first game back, it made me realise I still had a way to go!

“I did enough to maintain but not to improve.

“So between now and the end of the season – even though I’m not in pre-season – I’ve set my goal to do that with a few extras sessions, to get myself to a place I know I can be.”