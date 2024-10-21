In-form Warriors prop Luke Thompson is unavailable for the opening match at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, October 27, due to a one-match suspension. He could feature in the second game at AMT Headingley Stadium the following week.
Here’s how Shaun Wane’s squad could line-up for the mouth-watering match in Wigan, with the likes of 2024 Super League Grand Final winners Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard and Junior Nsemba all featuring.
1. Jack Welsby (St Helens)
The Wigan-born full-back captained England against Tonga during last year's series in the absence of George Williams, who missed two matches due to suspension Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Dom Young (Sydney Roosters)
The winger is one of six Australian-based players in Wane’s squad, and scored nine tries at the last World Cup - including four in the 94-4 triumph over Greece Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)
A Wigan St Patricks junior, the talented centre, who missed last year's international series due to injury, scored eight tries in 20 appearances in the 2024 NRL season Photo: Mackenzie Sweetnam
4. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)
The 24-year-old made his full England debut last year against Tonga, and impressed in the 3-0 series win on home soil Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
