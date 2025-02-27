Kris Radlinski at the Las Vegas Project Launch last year

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinsk liked what he saw as he watched two NRL fixtures being played in Las Vegas last March.

The inaugural event was a double-header which saw Manly Sea Eagles take on South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos face Sydney Roosters.

Over 40,000 fans were drawn to the Allegiant Stadium in Sin City, planting the seed in Radlinski’s mind for Wigan to join the 2025 party.

He said: “Like many of us, I watched last year’s NRL games in Vegas on television. It felt like rugby league from a different planet and I was thinking about it all night afterwards.

“I dropped a note to my owner, Mike Danson, and said ‘is this something we should be a part of?’ He replied ‘try your best’.

"Tony Mestrov, a friend of mine who is chief executive at Manly, introduced me to Peter V’landys. I wrote to him and said that we were an ambitious club and could we be part of the conversation.

"I went to bed, woke up and had a response which said ‘yes, we’d love to talk’.”

And from there, the seeds were sown for a remarkable quadruple-header that will see Wigan play a ‘home’ game against Warrington Wolves in Sin City.

That is alongside two NRL fixtures involving Penrith Panthers, New Zealand Warriors, Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks and a women’s Test match between England and Australia.

Radlinski added: “Once the NRL said ‘yes’, I met Karl Fitzpatrick, my Warrington counterpart, in Manchester and told him everything before asking if his club would like to be a part of it.

“Karl and Simon Moran came back and said ‘let’s do it’, and last summer we held concerts here at Wigan and Simon was really pivotal in that.

“I spend a lot of time with Fitzy, talking about the future, and we have diary meetings where we catch up.

“It became a no-brainer and Warrington have been great with getting right behind it. The last 10 months have been full on, but exciting.”

Wolves head coach Sam Burgess is an NRL Hall of Fame member following his exploits playing for South Sydney.

The former England forward is one of the most respected players of the modern game and Radlinski says: “If I’m honest, Sam was a factor as well because he’s an NRL legend. For our players and Warrington’s players to go and play each other in a ridiculous stadium in Las Vegas is a brilliant opportunity.

“For Super League as well, I’ve been asked ‘what is success?’ and that is either we are invited back or two other Super League clubs are. Something has to come out of it and I’m excited by the possibilities.

“A lot of people understand why we’re going and they like it. But there are also others who say ‘why are you doing it?’ and my answer is simple. We can’t just keep rocking up in February and say ‘this is us, give us more money’. We need to be innovative and try new things.”