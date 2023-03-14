Wigan Warriors travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Giants on Friday evening (K.O. 7.45pm).
Matty Peet’s side head into the game looking to get back to winning ways following last week’s loss to Catalans Dragons.
There are a number of familiar faces currently with the Giants, while some ex-Huddersfield players are now with Wigan.
Here are some of the connections:
1. Jake Wardle
Jake Wardle was one of Wigan’s off-season recruits, with the centre joining the club from Huddersfield. The 24-year-old started his career with the Giants, making his debut for the club back in 2016. He made his England debut last season, while at the backend of last season he was loaned out to Warrington Wolves. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Toby King
Toby King also joined the Warriors ahead of the 2023 campaign. The centre is on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves, whom he joined as an academy player. King went on loan to his hometown club Huddersfield during the second half of last season, and represented Ireland at the recent Rugby League World Cup. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Jake Bibby
Boyhood Wigan fan Jake Bibby joined Huddersfield during the off-season. The centre started his professional playing career with Salford Red Devils, before joining the Warriors ahead of the 2020 campaign. During his time with the club, he was part of last year’s Challenge Cup victory. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
4. Sam Halsall
As part of the Warriors’ deal for Jake Wardle, Sam Halsall moved in the opposite direction. The Shevington Sharks junior came through the academy at Wigan, and made his senior debut in 2020. He made a handful of appearances for the first team last season, as well as playing for the Grand Final winning reserves side and spending time on loan with Newcastle Thunder. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com