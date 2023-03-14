News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
1 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
2 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
4 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
4 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement

Huddersfield Giants V Wigan Warriors: Current connections in the two squads ahead of Friday's game- in pictures

Wigan Warriors travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Giants on Friday evening (K.O. 7.45pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:03 GMT

Matty Peet’s side head into the game looking to get back to winning ways following last week’s loss to Catalans Dragons.

There are a number of familiar faces currently with the Giants, while some ex-Huddersfield players are now with Wigan.

Here are some of the connections:

Jake Wardle was one of Wigan’s off-season recruits, with the centre joining the club from Huddersfield. The 24-year-old started his career with the Giants, making his debut for the club back in 2016. He made his England debut last season, while at the backend of last season he was loaned out to Warrington Wolves.

1. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle was one of Wigan’s off-season recruits, with the centre joining the club from Huddersfield. The 24-year-old started his career with the Giants, making his debut for the club back in 2016. He made his England debut last season, while at the backend of last season he was loaned out to Warrington Wolves. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Toby King also joined the Warriors ahead of the 2023 campaign. The centre is on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves, whom he joined as an academy player. King went on loan to his hometown club Huddersfield during the second half of last season, and represented Ireland at the recent Rugby League World Cup.

2. Toby King

Toby King also joined the Warriors ahead of the 2023 campaign. The centre is on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves, whom he joined as an academy player. King went on loan to his hometown club Huddersfield during the second half of last season, and represented Ireland at the recent Rugby League World Cup. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Boyhood Wigan fan Jake Bibby joined Huddersfield during the off-season. The centre started his professional playing career with Salford Red Devils, before joining the Warriors ahead of the 2020 campaign. During his time with the club, he was part of last year’s Challenge Cup victory.

3. Jake Bibby

Boyhood Wigan fan Jake Bibby joined Huddersfield during the off-season. The centre started his professional playing career with Salford Red Devils, before joining the Warriors ahead of the 2020 campaign. During his time with the club, he was part of last year’s Challenge Cup victory. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
As part of the Warriors’ deal for Jake Wardle, Sam Halsall moved in the opposite direction. The Shevington Sharks junior came through the academy at Wigan, and made his senior debut in 2020. He made a handful of appearances for the first team last season, as well as playing for the Grand Final winning reserves side and spending time on loan with Newcastle Thunder.

4. Sam Halsall

As part of the Warriors’ deal for Jake Wardle, Sam Halsall moved in the opposite direction. The Shevington Sharks junior came through the academy at Wigan, and made his senior debut in 2020. He made a handful of appearances for the first team last season, as well as playing for the Grand Final winning reserves side and spending time on loan with Newcastle Thunder. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Huddersfield GiantsWiganCatalans Dragons