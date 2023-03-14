4 . Sam Halsall

As part of the Warriors’ deal for Jake Wardle, Sam Halsall moved in the opposite direction. The Shevington Sharks junior came through the academy at Wigan, and made his senior debut in 2020. He made a handful of appearances for the first team last season, as well as playing for the Grand Final winning reserves side and spending time on loan with Newcastle Thunder. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com