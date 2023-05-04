Hull FC V Wigan Warriors preview: Where to watch, previous meetings, and potential milestone

Matty Peet’s side currently sit top of the table and are unbeaten in their last six games.

In their previous outing they produced a 22-6 victory over Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium.

Here is some of the key information ahead of this week’s game:

Wigan Warriors take on Hull FC this evening

The opposition

Hull FC have struggled for the majority of this season.

In the opening 10 rounds they have only managed three wins.

Most of their problems have come in defence, with 312 points posted against them so far this year- which is the worst record currently in the competition.

They will take confidence from their last outing, after producing a 20-14 victory of Huddersfield Giants at the MKM Stadium.

The coach

Tony Smith was appointed as Hull FC coach during the off-season.

The 56-year-old knows the city well after previously being in charge of the Robins.

His CV also includes spells with Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, as well as Great Britain and England.

Previous meetings

Wigan won two of the three games between the sides last year.

The first came at the DW Stadium as Harry Smith kicked a winning drop-goal in a 19-18 victory, while the second was at tonight’s venue, with the Black and Whites claiming a 31-22 win.

Meanwhile, the most recent meeting proved to be a straight forward evening for the Warriors.

Bevan French went over for a record-breaking seven tries in the 60-0 victory, while Jai Field (2), Liam Marshall and Harry Smith were also on the scoresheet.

Form guide

Hull FC- W L L L L

Wigan Warriors- W W W W W

Super League history

Wigan have won 48 of the meetings between the two teams, while Hull have claimed 13 victories.

There have also been two draws.

Where to watch

The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Potential milestones

If Harry Smith features in the game it will be his 100 career appearance.

Elsewhere this weekend

Across the club, it’s another busy few days for the Warriors.

On Saturday, the club’s academy side is back in action as they take on Hull FC in East Yorkshire (K.O. 12pm).

It’s been a mostly positive start for the youngsters, with three wins and one defeat in their opening four games.

Last time out they produced a 34-18 victory over Wakefield Trinity at Robin Park Arena, as they bounced back from a loss to St Helens.

Meanwhile, Hull FC’s academy have made a strong start to the year, and sit top of the table with an unbeaten record.

Elsewhere, Wigan’s women are in action on Sunday as they travel to the Millennium Stadium to take on Featherstone Rovers in their second outing in the group stages of the Challenge Cup (K.O. 12pm).

Ahead of the international break they produced a 38-20 victory away to Cardiff Demons.

Mary Coleman and Kaitlin Hilton both went over for braces, while Molly Jones, Anna Davies, Beri Salhi and Grace Banks were on the scoresheet as well.

This followed their 22-22 against Warrington Wolves in their opening Super League game of the year.

Following this weekend’s trip to Featherstone, they round off the Challenge Cup group stages with a home game against Salford Red Devils at Robin Park Arena on May 21.

This year’s competition has an extra edge to it, with the final taking place at Wembley.