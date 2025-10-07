Jared Waerea-Hargreaves of Hull KR

Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been cleared to face Wigan Warriors in Saturday’s Super League Grand Final.

The 36-year-old was charged with a Grade C head contact offence by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following Saturday’s 20-12 semi-final win over St Helens, with the Robins securing their return to Old Trafford to face Wigan in a replay of last year’s Grand Final.

Waerea-Hargreaves’ charge carried a three-match ban due to the new disciplinary points system ahead of the 2025 campaign. However, Hull KR successfully appealed the decision, allowing the New Zealand international will get to finish his career on his own terms. He will retire at the end of the season and return to Australia, meaning Saturday’s Grand Final will be the last game of his professional career.

An RFL statement read: “Jared Waerea-Hargreaves of Hull KR has successfully challenged a Grade C charge of head contact arising from Saturday’s Betfred Super League semi-final against St Helens, which would have led to a three-match suspension.

“The RFL’s independent operational rules tribunal upheld the player’s not guilty plea. He is therefore free to play in Saturday’s Grand Final.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters confirmed at the Grand Final media day at Old Trafford on Tuesday afternoon that fullback Arthur Mourgue is fit for Saturday’s clash. However, experienced hooker Michael McIlorum remains a doubt after suffering a fractured ankle last month.

Wigan, meanwhile, have no fresh injury concerns to contend with. Young hooker Tom Forber, who played in last year’s Grand Final win over Hull KR, is the only first-team member of Matt Peet’s squad who is currently injured.