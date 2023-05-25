Hull KR V Wigan Warriors preview: Where to watch, key men, and previous meetings

Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup, but are currently on a two game losing streak in Super League.

The Warriors have been handed two fresh injury blows, with Kai Pearce-Paul and Ethan Havard both set for spells on the sidelines.

Here is some of the key information ahead of tonight’s game:

Wigan Warriors travel to Craven Park to take on Hull KR

The opposition

Hull KR have enjoyed a strong season so far, and currently sit third in the Super League table with eight wins from their opening 12 games.

They head into this game having only lost once in their previous eight outings.

Last weekend they produced a 50-0 victory over Batley Bulldogs to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The Warriors were defeated by Hull KR earlier this season

Prior to that, they were defeated 21-14 by Warrington Wolves the week before, so will be looking to get back to winning ways in Super League.

The coach

Willie Peters is the man at the helm of the Robins.

Before taking the job at Craven Park, he had previously been an assistant at Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights.

As a player he enjoyed time in both Australia and England, with his clubs in the Northern Hemisphere including Gateshead Thunder, Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings.

Key men

Ryan Hall continues to be an important player for the Robins, with seven tries under his belt in Super League so far this season.

Meanwhile, they also have the creativity of Mikey Lewis, who has provided seven assists in total.

Previous meetings

The two teams went head-to-head at Craven Park back in round one.

It was Hull KR who came out on top with a 27-18 victory over Peet’s side.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall crossed for a hat-trick in Peters’ first game as Robins’ head coach.

Meanwhile, the clubs met on three occasions last season, with the first also coming on the opening weekend.

Wigan came away from Craven Park with a 24-10 victory, which saw Jake Bibby and Liam Marshall both go over for braces.

The Warriors were victorious again later in the year when the pair went head-to-head at the DW Stadium.

Marshall was once again on the scoresheet, going over for a hat-trick- as did Bevan French.

Mike Cooper, Kai Pearce-Paul and Patrick Mago all claimed tries as well.

In the third game between the two, a youthful Wigan side were defeated 38-28 in East Yorkshire.

Form guide

Hull KR- W L W W W

Wigan Warriors- W L L W W

Super League history

Wigan have overcome the Robins on 24 occasions in Super League, but have also been beaten 11 times, as well as drawing once.

Where to watch

The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage starting a 7.30pm.

Elsewhere this weekend

There is plenty happening away from the first team across the next few days.

Wigan Warriors reserves are among the teams in action on Saturday, with John Winder’s side welcoming Bradford Bulls to Robin Park Arena.

They currently sit second in the table with four ones and one draw in their opening five games.

Their last fixture came at the start of the month, but was abandoned following an injury to a member of the visiting Leeds Rhinos squad.

Also on Saturday, a double-header is taking place at Robin Park Leisure Centre.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair reserves are in action first, as they take on Leeds Rhinos Wheelchair Development squad in an exhibition match (K.O. 12.45pm).

The Championship side currently sit second in the table, with three wins in their opening four games.

In their last outing they produced a 70-26 victory over Rochdale Hornets on the road.

The second exhibition fixture of the day at Robin Park Leisure Centre sees Wigan and Leeds’ first teams go head-to-head (K.O. 3pm).

The two sides have met once already this season, with the Rhinos claiming a 50-38 win at Birchwood College at the beginning of April.

Wigan have picked up four points in four games so far this season.

They produced a huge 158-18 victory over Warrington Wolves in their last outing.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon Wigan Warriors Women resume their Super League season.

Kris Ratcliffe’s side travel to Yorkshire to take on Huddersfield Giants at Huddersfield Laund Hill.

It’s been a while since the women played a league game, with their only outing in the competition being a 22-22 draw with Warrington Wolves at Victoria Park at the beginning of April.

Vicky Molyneux, Anna Davies, Eva Hunter and Beri Salihi were all on the scoresheet for the Warriors that day.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield were defeated 80-0 by Leeds Rhinos in their opening game of the campaign.

Since then, both clubs have turned their attention to the Challenge Cup.

Wigan have progressed to quarter-finals after winning all three of their group games.

Their latest victory came last weekend, as they claimed a 60-0 victory over Salford Red Devils at Robin Park Arena.

Grace Banks was among the scorers, as she crossed for a hat-trick in the game, while Molly Jones claimed a brace.