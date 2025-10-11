Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba at Old Trafford

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors have confirmed their matchday line-ups for the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters has made just one change to his side that beat St Helens in the semi-finals last Saturday, with veteran hooker Micky McIlroum returning from an ankle injury to play his first game in two months. The former England and Ireland international hasn’t featured since Round 21, but will no doubt bring a wealth of experience to the Robins. McIlorum replaces the versatile Jack Broadbent, who moves to 18th man for the Old Trafford showdown.

As for Wigan, coach Matt Peet has named an unchanged 17-man squad from the one that beat Leigh Leopards in the semi-finals last time out, with young prop Harvie Hill named as the 18th man.

Hull KR: Arthur Mourgue; Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess; Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May; Sauaso Sue, Micky McIlorum, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella. Subs: Jez Litten, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin. 18th man: Jack Broadbent.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miksi, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Junior Nsemba, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming. 18th man: Harvie Hill.

The 2025 Super League Grand Final between Hull KR and Wigan takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, 6pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and + Channel.