Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall score two each as Wigan Warriors produce a 40-22 victory over Warrington Wolves

Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall went over for two each, as part of a strong attacking display from Matty Peet’s side.

Bevan French, Liam Farrell, and Ethan Havard were all on the scoresheet as well, but there will be concern over Jai Field, who left the action at half time.

Wigan took the lead after only three minutes, as Thornley cut through a gap in the Warrington line.

Iain Thornley goes over for the opening try of the game

The Wolves quickly pulled level, as Riley Dean created space for himself with a sharp change of direction, before adding the extras himself.

It wasn’t long until Peet’s side were back in front.

Once again space opened up on the right side, with Thornley to diving over for his second, with Wire unable to deal with his physique.

Warrington set about trying to find an instant equaliser, but despite some great play they just couldn’t find the killer pass.

It was Wigan who went over the next try.

Field was once again causing problems with his rapid pace, as he broke through the Wolves line, before providing an assist to Bevan French in the right corner.

Warrington closed the gap between the sides prior to the half an hour mark, as Matty Ashton dove over on the right wing.

Dean was unable to add the extras, leaving the Warriors with a 18-10 lead.

Just before the break, Farrell added another, as he produced some fantastic footwork to create some space to cross the line, following a superb offload by Patrick Mago.

At half time Field was replaced by Sam Halsall, with French moving to fullback.

Within 10 minutes of the restart, Wigan had strengthened their lead, with Marshall going over for a quick-fire double down the left side.

Harry Smith was unable to convert the first but amends with the second.

On the hour mark, Havard added his name to the scoresheet, as he powered through the Warrington defence.

Wire pulled one back with 10 minutes remaining, as Danny Walker found space to go over.

They weren’t done there, as Peter Mata’utia added another consolation to make it 40-22, as the Wolves enjoyed a good finish to what was a game to forget for them.

Warrington Wolves: Josh Thewlis, Josh Charnley, Peter Mata’utia, Toby King, Matty Ashton, Riley Dean, George Williams, Robbie Mulhern, Daryl Clarke, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Oliver Holmes, Billy Magoulias.

Interchanges: Joe Philbin, Jason Clark, Joe Bullock, Danny Walker.

Tries: Dean (7’), Ashton (27’), Walker (69’), Mata’utia (74’)

Conversions: Dean (1/2), Mata’utia (1/1), Thewlis (1/1)

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Ethan Havard, Liam Byrne, Sam Halsall.

Tries: Thornley (3,’ 13’), French (24’), Farrell (37’), Marshall (45, 48’), Havard (60’)