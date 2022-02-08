The centre previously played in cherry and white between 2012 and 2015, winning the Challenge Cup and the Super League Grand Final.

Throughout pre-season, he has been blown away by what is on offer at Robin Park Arena.

He said: “We were training in Orrell last time I was here, so this facility is new, as well as the staff and players. It is like a new team for me, but they have made me really welcome, and I am loving it.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain Thornley is looking forward to the new season

“If anything, it has gotten better. They have tweaked things on and off the field, so it is massively improved, but that’s what you expect as rugby progresses.

“Everything is about striving to get better. I felt Orrell was an unbelievable facility, and it probably still is for a Super League club, but come to this now, and seeing what they have invested, it’s heading towards Premier League football stage.

“It’s what rugby needs and what rugby should be.”

With so many things available to the Wigan players, Thornley says they have to make the most of it.

“You come here and see what we are getting, with the staff, the nutrition, and the training.

“You are getting the highest quality, meaning you give the highest quality, because it’s a bit of give and take.

“There’s no excuses, it’s up to us. We are given the best, so we have to deliver the best. We are training to do that and will put our best foot forward.

“There’s a few boys here I knew from last time, but there’s a lot of players who are really good and are establishing themselves, so I’m looking forward to getting to grips with those boys and seeing what I can add to the team with them.

“Setting a target is a tough thing to put your finger on straight away, and you don’t want to give yourself up either.

“The main thing for me is looking at short term goals and that is being ready to go in round one.”