Ian Lenagan discusses possible Wigan Warriors successor
Ian Lenagan has reiterated that Mike Danson’s part-ownership of Wigan provides a safety net – though he remains unclear if he will succeed him as club owner.
Wiganer Danson, listed by the Sunday Times rich list as the 128th richest man in the country, bought a quarter of the club’s shares last year. Darryl Eales also owns five per cent.
Asked whether he had thought of stepping away, the 75-year-old Lenagan - who has had control of the Warriors since 2007 - said: “Any intention? no.
“Do I have plans in case? Yes.
"Mike Danson and Darryl Eales are there, and that’s a great strength for Wigan.
“Mike is running his business, he’s in London, and he’s happy with how we run the club.
“Would that change in three years? It will depend if (Lenagan’s sons) Simon and Adrian want to run it. If they do, the Lenagans will carry on.
“If they don’t, I’ll probably then use the succession that’s been planned, to change, but that’s with Kris (Radlinski) and the management team in place with me in the background.”