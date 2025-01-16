‘I’m saddened and in total disbelief’ - Plea made to locate missing medals for former Great Britain star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plea has been made to relocate medals belonging to former Great Britain star and Wigan coach Alex Murphy.

Regarded as one of the greatest half-backs in the history of rugby league, he represented Great Britain on the international stage 27 times and won the Challenge Cup on five occasions across a decorated career, before moving onto coaching, including for Wigan in the 1980s.

His daughter, Ann Byrne, has shared a plea online to relocate some of his missing medals.

Alex Murphy coached Wigan to the Challenge Cup final in 1984

She shared: “My dad is Alex Murphy, former Saints, Leigh, Warrington and Great Britain. Sadly, following my mum’s death in the summer, dad was diagnosed with vascular dementia. When I was with him at Christmas I saw that all of his rugby league medals were gone; I can’t explain how this makes me feel - I’m saddened and in total disbelief that people will take advantage of a mentally ill man in his 80s. Dad hasn’t sold these medals (not to my knowledge), he’s given them away to people he meets in The Glass Horse in St Helens.

“If you happen to hear of anything with rugby stuff belonging to my dad, can you drop me a line please - I would love to get his medals back and would prefer them to be in the Hall of Fame museum [rather] than putting money in the pockets of random people who are taking advantage of a vulnerable old man.

“Not many people could proudly say, “My dad has five Wembley winners medals,”...sadly, I can’t say that any longer either.”

Two medals have since been located.