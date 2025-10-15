Harvie Hill applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

As he prepares for a move to Hull FC, Harvie Hill says he will be forever grateful to Wigan Warriors and coach Matt Peet for their guidance over the years, helping shape the player and person he is today.

Having spent the last seven years with Wigan, the 22-year-old’s time at the club has now come to an end, with Hill having put pen to paper on a four-year contract with Hull FC from 2026.

The promising prop was spotted by Wigan scouts whilst playing for Cumbrian side Hensingham against Wigan St Patricks in the Under-14s National Cup eight years ago, and subsequently came through the Warriors’ famed youth system.

Having won Wigan’s Academy Player of the Year award in 2021, he was rewarded with his first-team debut the following season.

Hill departs the Warriors with 48 first-team appearances to his name, two League Leaders’ Shields and a World Club Challenge title.

"I’ve loved every minute of it,” Hill said in an exclusive interview with Wigan Today. “It’s been special, I’ve been part of a very special team."

The Whitehaven-born prop’s career highlight to date came in the historic World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers in 2024, with Hill featuring from the bench due to Luke Thompson being ruled out through head injury protocols.

“It was something I didn’t expect to play in,” Hill recalled. “Luke Thompson got knocked out the week before, and I got the chance, and I’m just happy we got the win, and it was a really special night for me.

“Probably all of last year was a highlight. It was a special year for the club – it felt like every couple of weeks, we had something to celebrate. It was a very good year."

Hill went on to air his gratitude to Warriors head coach Peet, who knows the young Cumbrian more than most, having brought him to the club when he was just a boy, working with him in the youth system right through to the first-team.

"I was about 14 or 15 when I joined the scholarship,” Hill explained.

"It was actually Matty who signed me and brought me in. I think he was the coach of the academy at the time, so when they were signing me, I came down and had a meal with Matty and stuff.

“Matty and all the coaches have been massive for me. When you sign so young, you’ve got so much to learn, and I’ve learned a lot from Matty and all of the coaches here over the years.”

A new challenge awaits Hill at Hull FC, who have signed the highly-rated front-rower on a deal which keeps him at the MKM Stadium until at least the end of the 2029 season.

"They’ve had a good year this year, and hopefully I can add something to the squad,” Hill said of his move to Hull.

"I’m really excited that I’m there for a long time, and hopefully I can build. I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do in the way I play, I can get better, and I feel like it’s the right place for me, so I’m really excited.”

Having been in and out of Wigan’s matchday 17-man squad in recent years, Hill is hoping to get consistent game time under his belt with the Black and Whites, but he is under no illusions of how tough it is going to be to become a regular in John Cartwright’s line-up.

"Hopefully, but the team they’ve got at the moment, that’s not guaranteed to get into the 17,” Hill said.

"I’ve got to go there and work hard, and prove to the boys that I can get in that team. A massive pre-season is ahead of me to prove that I can get in that team, and then we’ll see what happens from there."